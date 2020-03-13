Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PNM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE PNM opened at $39.50 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PNM Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 352.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PNM Resources by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

