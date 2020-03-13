Basf’s (BASFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,856. Basf has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.27 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

