BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.52% of BayCom worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BayCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BayCom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of BCML opened at $15.76 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.