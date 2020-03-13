Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Bayer has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

