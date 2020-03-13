Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

BTE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,732,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 465,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

