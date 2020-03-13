Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

BECN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

