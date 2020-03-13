Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $15.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $216.09 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.