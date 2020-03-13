Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $674,225.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $674,225.00 and approximately $25,312.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00084190 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 218,952,096 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.