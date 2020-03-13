Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at Macquarie

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.40. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,259 shares of company stock valued at $11,289,486. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after buying an additional 6,130,395 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at $622,467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,418 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

