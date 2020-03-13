Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$15,980.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider James (Jim) Hazel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.99 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,980.00 ($11,333.33).

BEN stock traded up A$0.24 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$6.74 ($4.78). 8,743,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$10.34. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 12 month low of A$6.40 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of A$11.74 ($8.33).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

