BERNcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. BERNcash has a market cap of $19,928.85 and $24.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BERNcash alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00901917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032489 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00193463 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007325 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00099175 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BERNcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BERNcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.