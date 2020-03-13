BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 52.2% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00490476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.75 or 0.04902282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00036725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00057200 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017850 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

