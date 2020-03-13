BigUp (BIGUP) Price Down 89.1% This Week

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006326 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.