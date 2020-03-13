BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of BIO-TECHNE worth $39,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter worth $226,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,280,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $5,253,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $13.14 on Friday, hitting $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 515,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,431. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $163.12 and a 52-week high of $223.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

