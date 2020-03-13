BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 502,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.02 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

