Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 132.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $33.62 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,341. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $9,096,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $7,483,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

