Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $172,706.06 and approximately $14,696.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00032450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00098784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,599.33 or 1.00640216 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00073900 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 221,730,727 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

