Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $5,487.20 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $5,487.20 on exchanges including InfinityCoin Exchange, QuadrigaCX, Allcoin and OKEx. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $100.25 billion and $61.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.03226580 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00740697 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,269,562 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Trade By Trade, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Bittrex, CoinBene, BitMart, BitBay, Zaif, Bitbank, Binance, CoinEx, Coinroom, QuadrigaCX, Cryptopia, FCoin, Cryptonex, bitFlyer, Kryptono, IDAX, YoBit, Negocie Coins, InfinityCoin Exchange, Gemini, xBTCe, Cobinhood, Bibox, Coinone, ChaoEX, Covesting, Mercatox, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, HitBTC, B2BX, LocalTrade, EXX, BigONE, CoinsBank, itBit, Bitstamp, LATOKEN, Bitsane, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, DOBI trade, Bitinka, Allcoin, GOPAX, Coinhub, Tidex, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, BTCBOX, Iquant, Liquid, LakeBTC, LBank, CEX.IO, DragonEX, Huobi, Upbit, Ovis, Simex, Bit-Z, Paribu, RightBTC, Exrates, Coinsuper, OKEx, OOOBTC, Hotbit, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Coinsquare, HADAX, OEX, DigiFinex, UEX, MBAex, Coincheck, BitMEX, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, C2CX, IDCM, Coindeal, Kraken, Coinbe, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Exmo, BCEX and Bitlish. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

