Bitcoin Cash Price Down 48.5% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $178.68 or 0.03228116 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, FCoin, Ovis and Bithumb. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $6.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,535.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00738006 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,329,475 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Liquid, Iquant, EXX, Koinex, Bisq, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, BTC Markets, IDCM, Graviex, BitMarket, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Kuna, Exrates, Bitbank, OKCoin International, Allcoin, QuadrigaCX, Zaif, FCoin, Bit2C, Crex24, Coinhub, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Korbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, ACX, Vebitcoin, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, BTCC, MBAex, BX Thailand, Kraken, Liqui, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinim, WEX, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, OTCBTC, Coinone, ABCC, Ovis, WazirX, C2CX, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, QBTC, CoinEgg, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Bitstamp, Bitsane, OKEx, Bibox, Buda, Coinrail, Koineks, Exmo, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bitso, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, B2BX, BiteBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CPDAX, Bitinka, Huobi, HBUS, Tidex, CoinTiger, Poloniex, xBTCe, COSS, Coindeal, UEX, Cryptopia, Braziliex, CEX.IO, HitBTC, DSX, Indodax, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Coinsquare, Upbit, Coinroom, Altcoin Trader, BtcTrade.im, Negocie Coins, Kucoin, Bittylicious, ChaoEX, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Binance, Coinbe, BitBay, TOPBTC, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Cobinhood, BigONE, bitFlyer, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinfloor, CoinBene and BitForex. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

