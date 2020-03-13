Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Trading Volume of $137.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $438,459.57 and $137.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre, TOPBTC and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00488853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00108325 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

