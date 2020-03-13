BitcoinZ Trading Down 37.3% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $372,190.23 and approximately $18,081.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00491156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00117879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00109784 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,523,847,719 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

