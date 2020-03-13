BitDegree (BDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,100.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a market cap of $235,727.14 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

