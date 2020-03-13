Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003263 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

