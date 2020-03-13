Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Mario Spanicciati Sells 150,000 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackline stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 84,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,354. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

