BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the period.

CII traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,079. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

