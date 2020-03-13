BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $27.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.78. 1,579,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.43 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.96 and its 200-day moving average is $483.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.73.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

