BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $600.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $386.22 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $383.43 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

