Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $28,357.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00085018 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.