BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) is Weber Alan W’s 5th Largest Position

Weber Alan W cut its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. BMC Stock comprises about 4.9% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned about 0.63% of BMC Stock worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 1,150,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,026. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMCH. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

