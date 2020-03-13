Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $15.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. 21,134,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.42. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $154.81 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.58.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

