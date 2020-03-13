Bonpay (BON) Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $95,390.59 and approximately $1,661.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.02217843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00198095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 304.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

