Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Cut to $0.90 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $4.00 to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of BNEFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 5,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

