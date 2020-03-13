Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Stifel Firstegy

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.79.

BNE stock opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

