Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 5.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Booking worth $148,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booking by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $53,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $140.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,421.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,377. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,821.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,944.09. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.