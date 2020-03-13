Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

