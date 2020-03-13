Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,780 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 121,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 527,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 284,768 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.37%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders have bought 5,474,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,512,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.