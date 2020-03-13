Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,430.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

