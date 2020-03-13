Brett H. Barth Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 790,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,056. Cowen Inc has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

COWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 655,105 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

