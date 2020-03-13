Brickblock (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,545.18

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $385,545.18 and $147.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00031775 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00109313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.94 or 1.01510643 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00075255 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

