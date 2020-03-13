Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Director William Francis Wallace Buys 5,000 Shares

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

