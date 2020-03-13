Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Broadcom by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.22. 8,466,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,511. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.