Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $280.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the highest is $280.90 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $276.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $125.94 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.