Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stake Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,123 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky bought 14,792 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at $342,522.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,792 shares of company stock valued at $223,397. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.