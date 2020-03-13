Bsr Reit Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

