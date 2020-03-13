Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl Purchases 5,000 Shares

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,987,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

