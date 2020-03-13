Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Business First Bancshares comprises about 0.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 7.40% of Business First Bancshares worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $240.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.24. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

