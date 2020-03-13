CaixaPay Price Hits $0.0016 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $129,911.23 and approximately $61.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.02172993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 486.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026336 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

