CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of CalAmp worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 312,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CalAmp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CalAmp to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 57,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,326. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.