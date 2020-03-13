Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,626 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf makes up approximately 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.31% of Callaway Golf worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELY. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

