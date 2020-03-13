Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 606,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CLXT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 77,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,264. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLXT shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 750 shares of company stock valued at $5,200. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Calyxt by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 242.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

